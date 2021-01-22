Congressman Neal agrees with Biden’s executive orders on COVID-19 response

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Joe Biden is making quick work already, signing 10 executive orders in the first week as president.

Biden’s administration also revealed a COVID-19 response plan that promises to deliver 100 million vaccine shots in 100 days. He is calling on states to speed up their vaccination plans and start vaccinating people 65 and older along with certain essential workers, like teachers and grocery workers.

Congressman Richard Neal believes Biden’s administration is correctly addressing the vaccine needs of the country.

This is an international problem. It certainly has national implications for the American family. Why it was assumed that 50 governors in 50 different states could determine the response is beyond me. Congressman Richard Neal, Chairman of House Ways & Means committee

Neal also backed re-joining the Paris Climate Accord and the world health organization.

He also supports Biden’s push for another round of stimulus checks and getting more relief to businesses and middle-class American families.