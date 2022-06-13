WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – The January 6th Select Committee held another public hearing on Capitol Hill this morning.

The committee continues to outline a 7-part plan by former President Trump to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

Monday’s hearing focused on the former president’s deliberate narrative that the election was stolen, which the committee says helped to ignite his supporters.

Congressman Richard Neal told 22News that these hearings will show that Trump tried to steal the election. “Joe Biden won that election by 7 million votes. Part of history is the winner accepts victory, and the loser accepts defeat. I think in this case here, it was carefully orchestrated, and the testimony in coming days will only shed more light on everything that happened,” Neal said.

The third hearing is set for Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. That hearing is expected to concentrate on how Trump allegedly pressured the Justice Department to claim there had been rampant fraud in the election.