Congressman Neal discusses U.S. Capitol security recommendations

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers are addressing a testimony of security failures at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riots.

U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton testified on new findings surrounding the riots on Thursday regarding a police order to hold back riot-control weapons in the attacks.

Congressman Richard Neal told 22News, the landscape of protesting has changed significantly over the last decade, “It’s become a more difficult job and there used to be peaceful demonstrations and people who wish to express themselves. It’s now become much more militant.”

The inspector general told the House Administration Committee that widespread changes are needed to prevent future assaults, including modified intelligence resources. In a statement Wednesday, Capitol Police said it welcomed Bolton’s review and that while it has made some changes, the department “acknowledges much additional work needs to be done.”