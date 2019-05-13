Congressman Neal not sure what to expect if President Trump’s tax returns made public

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with members of the House Ways and Means committee in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal isn’t sure what to expect if President Trump’s tax returns are made public.

That’s what he told the 22News Monday.

Congressman Neal issued a subpoena for the president’s tax returns last week after the Trump administration failed to turn over the documents for the third time.

Just days before the subpoena was issued, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wrote Neal a letter that argued his request quote, “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.”

Congressman Neal told 22News it’s not about politics, it’s about transparency.

“I have not been motivated by malevolence here, more the president that has been established by the fact that all the previous presidents have released their tax forms,” Neal said. “I anticipate and hope that the president will have the opportunity to do it as well.”

President Trump has repeatedly denied requests to release his tax returns to the public, saying they are being audited.

According to NBC News, the White House likely won’t comply with the subpoenas, which means the fight could end up in court.



Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.