SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As Former President Donald Trump waits to see if he will be indicted in a hush money case, political leaders are giving their thoughts.

Congressman Neal was in Springfield Tuesday, he said he wants to wait and see what the facts are, if in fact the President is indicted. Just before the end of the last congressional session, the Ways and Means committee release six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. At the time, Congressman Neal was the chairman of the committee.

Over the last few weeks the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been presenting evidence, around a $130,000 payment. President Trump’s attorney at the time, Michael Cohen, gave that to porn star Stormy Daniels. This weekend, Trump warned he could be arrested this week.

“I hope that the argument that was made on Truth Social over the weekend was not a call for violent demonstration, so there is again a constitutional responsibility a prosecutor has,” said Neal.

Neal went on to say that while a defendant has a right to speak their mind in the public sphere, people should wait until they hear what the prosecutor might say.

While Trump indicated over the weekend he could be indicted, that did not happen Tuesday. The grand jury that’s hearing evidence in this case return Wednesday.