Congressman Neal responds to fundraising criticism

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Congressman Richard Neal’s fundraising efforts have been the center of controversy over the past week after a Boston Globe opinion piece accused him of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars of campaign contributions from large corporations.

Williamsburg resident David Daley, the former executive editor of Salon.com, published that piece.

According to documents the I-Team obtained from the Federal Election Commission, Congressman Neal took in more than half million dollars last quarter shortly after becoming chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee.

It also showed he spent tens of thousands of dollars on campaign events, restaurants, and consulting services from Washington to California.

Congressman Neal called the opinion piece a cheap shot and told the I-Team his fundraising efforts are consistent to what he has always done. He also said although he raised the most money in the Massachusetts congressional delegation this particular quarter, he isn’t the number one fundraiser.

The I-Team questioned him Monday about the author’s accusations:

Tamara: Is this pay-to-play politics?

Neal: That was an opinion piece that was not authored by the Boston Globe, in fact, it was enabled by the Boston Globe.

Tamara: So was it pay-to-play politics?

Neal: Oh absolutely not, that’s nonsense. If you were to look at the campaign statements of every member of the congressional delegation from Massachusetts, or from across the country, you would see the same sort of report.

The I-Team looked into a couple of other members of the Massachusetts delegation. We found Joe Kennedy raised close to $400,000, Congresswoman Lori Trahan raised close to $400,000, and Congressman Jim McGovern has raised more than $127,000.

Dave Daley has responded to Neal’s comments Monday with the following statement:

“The congressman is wrong: Everybody is not doing this. And even if they were, that wouldn’t make it right. That Rep. Neal is so thin-skinned over being challenged about his donors, the five-star hotels where he spends his time, how he raises money, and how it affects our region — is indicative of how out of touch he has become. His pay to play politics are the reason why so many Americans are infuriated with politics as usual. These companies aren’t donating to him because he is a swell guy. It’s because he holds a powerful position. But he’s supposed to work for us, not Washington lobbyists.”

