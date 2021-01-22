Congressman Richard Neal shares personal experience of Capitol building insurrection

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The U.S. Capitol building is the beacon of democracy, but on that day, it was the site of a violent siege orchestrated by Pro-Trump insurrectionists.

Congressman Neal was on a zoom call with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, when he realized he was in real danger.

“A very large table that could seat up to 6 people, and that table which was moved by capitol police, was used to barricade my office,” said Congressman Richard Neal, Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Photo taken by Richard Neal on January 6th.

Neal said Capitol Police were warning them about tear gas in the rotunda and statuary hall but there was one memory that stands out from the rest, at the height of the chaos.

“One of the capitol police persons drew his gun and aimed it at the door,” said Neal. “The deputy sergeant, she had all of us in the room write down our addresses on a piece of paper. She carefully folded it and tucked it into her pocket, concerned that this might go awry.”

With all of the uncertainty of what was going on, of course it was a frightening experience for Congressman Neal, and he said capitol police hurried him out of his office into a safe room until things subsided. The insurrection showed a surprising lack of security at the capitol building

and Congressman Neal came to that realization in the middle of the chaos.

Neal said, “About a half hour into the chaos, I said to a staff member, ‘where are the National Guard,’ so I don’t think they were ready for this by any stretch of the imagination.”

The insurrection led the house to impeach President Trump for the second time. House Democrats plan to send the article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday.