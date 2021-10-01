Congressman Richard Neal: Smith & Wesson move to Tennessee “disappointing”

(WWLP) – Springfield Congressman Richard Neal is responding to gunmaker Smith & Wesson’s decision to move out of their Springfield headquarters by 2023, and relocate operations to Tennessee. The company’s decision will result in the loss of more than 1/3 of their jobs in the city of Springfield, while much of their manufacturing will remain at their Roosevelt Avenue plant.

The company cited a proposed state law that would ban the manufacture of high-capacity semi-automatic rifles in Massachusetts, where sales of such weapons, often referred to as “assault rifles,” are already illegal.

In his statement, Neal said Smith & Wesson’s decision to relocate is “disappointing,” but that he remained encouraged that some jobs will remain in Springfield.

The Congressman’s full statement is below:

“It is disappointing to hear that Smith & Wesson will be relocating 550 jobs out of the City of Springfield as it moves its corporate headquarters to Tennessee. The relationship between Smith & Wesson and Springfield predates the Civil War. Since 1852 they have been an anchor in our community providing solid employment opportunities to residents of this area for generations. While the loss of jobs is discouraging to our region, I am heartened that some will remain. I look forward to continuing our relationship with the company as it undergoes this transfiguration,” – Congressman Richard E. Neal