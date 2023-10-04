SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The stunning removal of Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker has left the House effectively paralyzed. 22News talked to Congressman Richard Neal about the vote.

The Democratic Congressman was among the 216 lawmakers to vote in favor of ousting McCarthy. McCarthy has confirmed he would not run for speaker again, meaning the position is now open for a newly appointed leader.

The House is hosting that Speaker election next Wednesday. Congressman Neal told 22News these events paint a larger picture of animosity within the Republican party overall.

“I know that the votes that we all cast yesterday and last evening, they were historic in nature, but I think part of it was preordained in the sense that the Republican party is in a bit of a civil war amongst their own members and there’s a group of about 20 or 30 that are well outside the mainstream who keep demanding things that the system will not allow for,” said Neal.

House Republicans will meet behind closed doors Wednesday evening to talk about what happens next.