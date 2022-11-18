SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal was in Springfield Friday morning to discuss the results of the midterm election and to preview the next group of lawmakers in Congress.

On Thursday, Nancy Pelosi made the announcement that she will not run for another term in House Democratic leadership but will remain in Congress, representing her House district.

“Speaker Pelosi’s announcement yesterday brings a close to an era in American politics that in many ways has been unparallel if you consider war, 9/11, if you consider the pandemic, President impeachments and the insurrection of the Capitol on Jan. 6. She controlled the Democratic caucus for close to two decades,” said Neal.

As Pelosi steps aside for the new generation of leaders, many people are asking what’s next for the Democratic Party. Neal did not discuss who he thinks would be the next Democratic leader for the House but did mention three Democratic members he supports in the Democratic party: Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar.

22News talked to Political Consultant Tony Cignoli Thursday about his opinion on the next Democratic leaders, “I think more than likely she knows who her successor most likely is and that’s Hakeem Jeffries. We also know that relative to Massachusetts in addition to Neal and McGovern being ranking members on the Democratic side still that Katherine Clark will most likely be a member of leadership with the new team.”

Republicans gained enough seats in the House during the midterms to secure the majority control. This means that Neal will also lose his position as chairman of the Ways and Means Committee and Congressman Jim McGovern will also lose the chair of the House Rules Committee.

