SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is responding following the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul in their home last week. Congressman Neal said in Springfield on Monday that safety measures are already taking place in response to last week’s attack.

David DePape, 42, is facing attempted murder charges after police said he broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning. That’s when he allegedly struck her husband Paul in the head with a hammer, who is now recovering from life threatening injuries.

The District Attorney said the suspect was looking for Pelosi. Congressman Neal said something like this has been “building for a long time.”

“Social media has amplified the conflict. It’s also a pattern of how we talk to each other in America,” said Neal. “I think that this constant goading that takes place on social media is not helpful to the national conversation.”

Congressman Neal said Secret Service and Capitol Police are urging members of Congress take “precautionary measures.” He also said he “conveyed his best” to Speaker Pelosi’s office as her family deals with this “personal matter.”