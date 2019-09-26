Could Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry hurt President Trump’s re-election?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry for impeachment Tuesday, following a whistleblower complaint earlier this month against the president.

The complaint alleges that President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine’s president for political gain over the phone. There is a possibility that this inquiry could lead to a trial that could either convict the President and/or lead to his impeachment.

22News spoke with local Political Consultant, Tony Cignoli about what the inquiry means for Trump’s possibility for re-election.

Cignoli told 22News, “Conviction would remove him completely, but just impeachment without conviction, it’s got huge ramifications depending on how the Democrats and the Republicans play this, how the president plays it.”