Deadline for vote by mail quickly approaching, here’s what you need to know

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are 18 days away from the primary election in Massachusetts and it is getting closer to the deadline to vote by mail.

According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth, every registered voter is eligible to vote by mail this year. The deadline to register to vote in the state primary is August 22. You must fill out a 2020 vote by mail application and send it to your local election office.

You will then be mailed a ballot to vote and return. You can return your ballot by mail you can also return it in-person to your local election official by election day on September 1. 22News spoke with the city of Westfield who told us the mail by vote process has been going efficiently.

Westfield City Clerk, Karen Fanion, told 22News, “We’ve had a very good response and we sent out over 5,200 ballots everything is running smoothly. I mean, everything is getting delivered on time, we are mailing things out regularly and people are getting their ballots back to us.”

Your local election official needs to receive your application at least four business days before the election you’re applying for.

Remember that it can take up to a week for the mail to be delivered in one direction, so it’s best to try to apply at least 2-3 weeks before the election.