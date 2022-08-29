PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Berkshire County will have the opportunity to get to know candidates for Berkshire County Sheriff and District Attorney with two online debates scheduled for Monday night.

The NAACP Berkshire County Branch will host the debates from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday on Zoom in partnership with the League of Womens Voters and American Civil Liberties Union. The two candidates for Sherriff, incumbent Sheriff Thomas Bowler and challenger Alf Barbalunga, will open debate from 6 to 7:30 p.m. followed by candidates for District Attorney, incumbent District Attorney Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue.

Access to Zoom is free and open to the public but you have to pre-register at the NAACP Berkshire’s website.

“Holding debates by nonpartisan organizations like the NAACP Berkshire County Branch, League of Women Voters, and American Civil Liberties Union, Massachusetts (ACLUM) allows voters to be able to hear the differences in candidates’ opinions and approaches to things that affect our community. The hosts have rescheduled this debate to work around the candidates’ schedules so we’re asking them all to make the commitment to show up and allow voters to have the most information before they cast their vote”, Dennis Powell, President of the NAACP, Berkshire County Branch.