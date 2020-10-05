‘Decision 2020: Joe Biden Town Hall’ to air tonight on 22News

(NBC News) — Lester Holt will anchor a live town hall discussion with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden tonight at 8 p.m. on 22News.

“Decision 2020: Joe Biden Town Hall” will take place at Pérez Art Museum Miami in front of a socially-distanced audience of undecided Florida voters who will have the opportunity to ask Biden where he stands on critical issues.

