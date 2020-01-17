Democrat Shannon Liss-Riordan ending U.S. Senate campaign

BOSTON (WWLP) – Several months before voting begins, the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts is now down to two candidates, following the announcement of Shannon Liss-Riordan that she will be ending her campaign.

A noted labor attorney, Liss-Riordan was the first Democrat to announce a primary challenge to incumbent Senator Edward Markey, beginning her campaign last spring. She lacked, however, the statewide name recognition of Markey and fellow primary challenger Congressman Joseph Kennedy III, and failed to gain traction in the polls.

“Unfortunately, sometimes some obstacles are too great to overcome, and that is the situation my candidacy for Senate finds itself in,” Liss-Riordan said in a statement sent to 22News. “In fairness to voters, to my family, and to the other candidates , I am ending my campaign for the U.S. Senate.”

While she is leaving the race, Liss-Riordan says she still wants to see more women elected to the U.S. Senate, and will be focusing her energies on promoting the presidential campaign of Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts).

Liss-Riordan has not made an endorsement of either Markey or Kennedy, saying she takes “comfort in knowing that whoever wins this race will be a strong advocate for Democratic values.” She added, “I have enjoyed getting to know Senator Markey and Congressman Kennedy during the campaign. They are both inspiring people and I will be a proud constituent of either.”

Liss-Riordan has become the second candidate to drop out of what once was a four-candidate primary field. Businessman Steve Pemberton ended his campaign in October.