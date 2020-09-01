Democratic Congressional Candidates schedules for Massachusetts Primary Election

(WWLP) – Here are the schedules of the Democratic Candidates running for Senator in Congress and Representative in Congress (first district) for the Massachusetts State Primary Election on Tuesday.

Senator in Congress Candidates:

Senator Ed Markey will meet and greet with voters in both Boston and Springfield on Primary Day.

Voter meet and greet at 9:30 a.m. in Jamaica Plain

Voter meet and greet at 12:00 p.m. at Springfield Union Station

22News Reporter Jodi Reed will be covering Ed Markey’s campaign on Tuesday.

Congressman Joe Kennedy III will deliver his election night remarks outside of the Kennedy for Massachusetts headquarters in Watertown Tuesday night.

22News Reporter Katrina Kincade will be covering Joe Kennedy III’s campaign Tuesday.

Representative in Congress (First District) candidates:

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse’s schedule:

7:00 a.m. : Alex votes at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Holyoke

: Alex votes at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Holyoke 8:00 a.m. : Standout and Voter Greeting at Easthampton High School in Easthampton

: Standout and Voter Greeting at Easthampton High School in Easthampton 9:30 a.m. : Standout and Voter Greeting at Lenox Town Hall in Lenox

: Standout and Voter Greeting at Lenox Town Hall in Lenox 10:15 a.m. : Standout and Voter Greeting at Williams Elementary School in Pittsfield

: Standout and Voter Greeting at Williams Elementary School in Pittsfield 11:30 a.m. : Standout and Voter Greeting at the Dalton CRA in Dalton

: Standout and Voter Greeting at the Dalton CRA in Dalton 1:00 p.m. : Canvassing at Townhouse Court Apartments in Chicopee

: Canvassing at Townhouse Court Apartments in Chicopee 2:00 p.m. : Canvassing at Cabot Manor Apartments in Chicopee

: Canvassing at Cabot Manor Apartments in Chicopee 3:00 p.m. : Canvassing at Liberty Townhomes in Springfield

: Canvassing at Liberty Townhomes in Springfield 4:00 p.m. : Canvassing at Riverview Apartments in Springfield

: Canvassing at Riverview Apartments in Springfield 5:00 p.m. : Standout at North End Bridge in Springfield

: Standout at North End Bridge in Springfield 6:00 p.m .: Canvassing at Beaudoin Village in Holyoke

.: Canvassing at Beaudoin Village in Holyoke 7:00 p.m. : Canvassing at Whiting Farms in Holyoke

: Canvassing at Whiting Farms in Holyoke 8:30 p.m.: Morse will address the media

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli will be covering Alex Morse’s campaign on Tuesday.

Congressman Richard Neal’s schedule:

10 a.m. Neal will vote at the Boys & Girls Club in Springfield

Neal will vote at the Boys & Girls Club in Springfield 12 p.m. Neal will greet Volunteers and Voters in Pittsfield

Neal will greet Volunteers and Voters in Pittsfield Neal will make Election Night Remarks Tuesday night in Springfield

22News Reporter Sydney Snow will be covering Richard Neal’s campaign Tuesday.