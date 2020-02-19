Democratic Debate night arrives

(NBC News) As the Democratic presidential candidates gather in Las Vegas, a question is lingering over the debate stage: is Michael Bloomberg’s $300 million bet beginning to pay off?

The billionaire is spending his own money to launch a campaign which to this point hasn’t really been tested.

The frontrunners are now taking swipes at the former New York Mayor.

“I think he has to answer for his treatment of others, for his language and above all for an attitude that seems to have dismissed the humanity of a lot of people,” Pete Buttigieg said prior to the debate.

Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, is calling Bloomberg an “egomaniac billionaire.”

Five of the Democratic hopefuls will get the chance to challenge Bloomberg face-to-face for the first time Wednesday night, but he may not be the only target.

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders is the clear national frontrunner with a double digit lead over the field, and what amounts to a four-way tie for second place.

Watch live starting at 8 p.m. on 22News the NBC News Special with news anchor Lester Holt and political director Chuck Todd are among the five journalists who moderate the democratic presidential primary debate.

