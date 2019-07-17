Democratic lawmakers taking formal action against Trump following controversial tweets

BOSTON (WWLP) – Controversy continues on Capitol Hill Tuesday night, days after the president sent out a string of tweets addressing congresswomen of color in a manner many are calling racist.

Now, Democratic lawmakers are taking formal action.

Congressman Jim McGovern told 22News, “There is a very clear right and wrong, so supporting this resolution isn’t about standing with Democrats, it’s about standing up for decency.”

This from Democratic Congressman Jim McGovern of Massachusetts during a House vote to condemn President Donald Trump’s tweets about four congresswomen of color.

The president took to Twitter Sunday night, saying that outspoken congresswomen of color should go back to their “broken and crime-infested” countries.

Two-hundred and thirty-five Democrats and only four Republicans supported the measure.

“The president is not a racist and I think the tone of all of this is not good for the country,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The president is also defending himself on social media again saying, “I don’t have a racist bone in my body.”

Freshmen Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar, have all spoken out publically and about the President’s message, calling it a distraction and adding not enough Republicans have spoken up against President Trump.

But one Republican showing support for them, Governor Charlie Baker. In an interview with 22News, the Massachusetts governor said the president’s tweets send “a horrid, debilitating, hateful message.”

President Trump does not seem to be backing down, saying lawmakers unhappy with the U.S. “can leave.”