Democratic Party looking into Natick caucus won by Markey

BOSTON (State House News Service) – On the Saturday after the first U.S. Senate debate in February, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey visited the Morse Institute Library in Natick to rally supporters who were caucusing to elect delegates to the state party convention in May. A day later his re-election campaign would list Natick among the caucuses that Markey won.

That caucus now is the subject of an “inquiry” by the Massachusetts Democratic Party after 14 caucus-goers submitted a complaint to the party alleging that organizers blocked some people from registering to participate, despite having showed up within the timeframe – 15 minutes before the start – that they should have been allowed to vote.

Jim Roosevelt, chairman of the Democratic Party’s Compliance Review Committee, has determined that there was enough in the complaint to warrant a hearing, which will be held on March 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Party officials said this is the only caucus complaint they’ve received so far, and they will be looking to determine whether anything occurred that could have altered the results of the caucus. Natick Democratic Town Committee Chairman Steve Roche did not return a message seeking comment.

“These caucuses are run entirely by volunteers, and occasionally, particularly with caucuses that are seeing a great deal of energy and excitement, misunderstandings and confusion can arise. That is why the Party has in place a system to look into questions that arise during the caucus process,” Democratic Party Chairman Gus Bickford said in a statement.

Bickford said it was his understanding that the caucus attendees who filed the complaint were Kennedy supporters.

Though delegates elected through the caucus process are not pledged to any one candidate, the Markey and Kennedy campaigns have been keeping track of their supporters who have been elected at each site. The delegates to the convention will help decide if and who gets the official party endorsement in the U.S. Senate race at its convention in late May in Lowell.

A strong showing at the convention can be a sign of a strong campaign organization, but has not always translated to electoral success for candidates that prevail.

Markey has been touting wins every weekend for the past three weeks, but some Kennedy supporters are beginning to complain about tactics. At one caucus in Groton, for instance, a photo shared with the News Service by an attendee showed a television screen displaying a slide arguing that Markey is “more progressive” than Kennedy.

“The Natick caucus room was overflowing with enthusiastic Democrats and we are proud to receive their support,” Markey spokeswoman Liz Vlock said.