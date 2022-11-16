WASHINGTON (WWLP) – Currently the Associated Press is reporting that republicans have 218 seats in the United States House of Representatives, securing the majority control of the house, while Democrats hold 210.

Now that republicans have taken control of the house, Democratic U.S. Representative Richard Neal will lose his position as chairman of the Ways and Means committee, and U.S. Representative James McGovern will also lose the chair of the House Rules Committee.

In the Senate Democrats hold control at 50 seats and Republicans hold 49..

The final results of the U.S. Senate are delayed until a run-off election in Georgia next month.