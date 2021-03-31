Democrats pushing for monthly stimulus payments

(WWLP) – Democratic lawmakers are pushing for monthly stimulus checks for the next economic recovery package.

Twenty-one Senate Democrats, including Elizabeth Warren, wrote to President Joe Biden urging him to include recurring direct payments. They are also calling for an extension of jobless benefits as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

The senators wrote in-part, “This crisis is far from over, and families deserve certainty that they can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads.”

22News spoke with some local residents, who shared their thoughts on a potential monthly stimulus payment.

“I am for it,” said Brenton Morris of Springfield. “It will help small businesses and also it will be a big help to a lot of people.”

Ellen Lefebvre of West Springfield added, “It sounds like it could be doable, and I know that there are lots of people out there who could use the help.”

Roughly 19 million people in the country are receiving some form of unemployment benefits. Some Democratic lawmakers are saying they’re worried that the existing aid measures will not go far enough to support them.