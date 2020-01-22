Deval Patrick visits NH ahead of presidential primary

MANCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Democratic candidates for president have been gathering in the Granite State for months now trying to win the support of New Hampshire voters.
Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick plans to hold events in Nashua on Wednesday with the Granite State Organizing Project as part of their LOVE2020 candidate series.
Other candidates like Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang also plan to hold events in New Hampshire in the weeks leading up to the Primary.
The goal of many candidates right now is to meet with as many NH voters as possible to win their support ahead of the first in the nation primary on February 11th.
To track candidates on the campaign trail click here
Latest News:
- Making Kombucha Marinated Chicken
- Springfield Thunderbirds to honor Hometown Heroes
- Finance 101: Getting control of your finances in 2020
- Making Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies
- What does your car need as the temps drop?
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.