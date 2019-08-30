DOJ: Comey violated policy

(NBC News) – The Justice Department has found former FBI Director James Comey violated policy in the way he documented one-on-one conversations with President Trump.

A report issued Tuesday by the Office of the Inspector General states Comey broke FBI rules by giving a memo containing unclassified information to a friend, along with instructions to share the contents with a reporter.

Justice Department officials say they will not prosecute Comey over the matter.

President Trump repeatedly accused Comey of illegally leaking classified information. The report contradicts those statements.

Comey admitted that he hoped leaking the memo would lead to a Special Counsel investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, which was the result, and the Inspector General said that motivation “set a dangerous example.”

Comey responded in a tweet stating “DOJ IG ‘found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media.’ I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a ‘sorry we lied about you’ would be nice.”

Read more: Click Here