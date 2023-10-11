WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Republican voters in the Worcester and Hampshire Senate District went to the polls on Tuesday to choose their candidate ahead of November’s special election.

Spencer State Representative Peter Durant defeated Bruce Chester to win the GOP nomination. Durant will now face his House colleague, Democratic Rep. Jonathan Zlotnik of Gardner in the November 7 election.

The Worcester and Hampshire Senate seat became vacant when Senator Anne Gobi was appointed Governor Healey’s Rural Affairs Director. It includes all or part of 21 communities in Worcester County but also includes the town of Ware in Hampshire County.