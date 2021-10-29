Early voting ends on Friday in western Mass.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Election day is just around the corner with races being decided statewide next Tuesday.
This Friday is the last day of early voting in West Springfield and in many other communities around western Massachusetts. The practice of early, in-person voting was expanded for elections during the pandemic, many communities are already hitting the polls with early, in-person voting.
Today is the last day of voting in Springfield, Westfield, and Holyoke, and voting is taking place at the local city halls. To ensure that you get the chance to voice your vote check the closing times at your local city hall’s website, closing times do vary across western Massachusetts.
In Hampshire County you can still vote early at Amherst Town Hall and in Northampton early voting is still taking place at the senior center.
Election officials there say they have been had around 100 people per day cast thier ballots.
Amherst’s last day for early voting will be today from 8:30 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon.
Northampton’s will also be at the same time.