SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pivotal preliminary election is just over two weeks away in Springfield and the city is ready.

Just over three weeks to election day with a crowded race for mayor and city council on tap, voters are getting ready and doing their research.

“I just think it’s important that every voice is heard… every vote counts right?”, Jack Jin said.

“I’m looking for people that have a little bit of time in Springfield and have made some decent suggestions,” said Ida Walsh Robinson.

Election day is officially September 12 when your local polling place will open up for the bulk of voters. Early, mail-in voting is already underway and there are early, in-person voting sessions every day from August 30 to September 8 at the Greenleaf Community Center and the Raymond Jordan Senior Center.

Local preliminary elections typically have a low turnout but voters 22News spoke to say this one is important for one major reason, “This year is just humungous. There are just so many of them. I know who I would like but there’s just so many that you have to pay attention.”

With four new candidates vying to unseat Mayor Domenic Sarno and around 20 people running for just five at-large seats on the city council, this preliminary election will narrow the mayoral race to two candidates and the city council field to 10.

Even the best candidates have to make it to the next round so don’t miss out on your chance to push them through.