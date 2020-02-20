Early voting for the Massachusetts primary begins Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters who look forward to casting their ballots before the day of primary elections can vote beginning on Monday.

Massachusetts will hold its presidential primary on March 3. If you don’t think you’ll be able to vote that day, you or a family member can request an Absentee Ballot. You’ll need to turn in the absentee ballot application by noon on March 2, the day before the primary.

You can check your voter status online by using the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website or by calling your local clerk’s office. All you need is a license or an I.D. issued by the Registry of Motor Vehicles to apply online.

Check your voter status here.

If you try registering to vote twice, it’ll come up as a duplicate and be rejected by the clerk’s office.

Early voting for the primary begins Monday, February 24 and runs through to February 28. However, once a voter has cast an early voting ballot, the voter may no longer vote at the polls on Election Day. All ballots have to be returned to the polls no later than March 3 by 7:59 pm.