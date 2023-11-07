EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow voters are going to the polls to decide on two ballot questions, both of which are Proposition 2 ½ overrides.

Question 1 would allow the town to raise property taxes to fund the construction of a new high school.

Question 2 would allow the town to raise taxes to fund the construction of a new high school natatorium (pool). The pool question is separate from the school question because the Massachusetts School Building Authority reimburses communities for a portion of the cost of school construction, but pools do not qualify for reimbursement.