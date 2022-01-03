Elected officials sworn-in for the City of Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee swore in their elected officials Monday in a ceremony at Elms College.

The inauguration was smaller than usual with Mayor Vieau telling 22News that some elected politicians chose to get sworn in at a later date due to COVID concerns. But it was just as joyous with the chorus from Chicopee Comprehensive High School performing for attendees.

Mayor Vieau’s family sung the National Anthem and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Vieau said much of his last term was battling the pandemic in the city. This term his goals include really working on infrastructure such as improving downtown, increasing affordable housing and using as many grants as possible to help the city.

A historic moment also took place with Chicopee getting their first City Councilor of color, Delmarina Lopez for Ward 3. “It felt like glory, it was really interesting that the Chicopee Comp chorus was singing glory today. It felt really timely because this is what our ancestors fought for to make sure that we could sit in the positions and we could be leaders in our community.”

Due to the rising COVID cases, there was no reception at City Hall following the inauguration, but at noon, the City Council held their opening meeting where they voted to decide who will be the president and vice president of the council.