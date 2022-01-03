Elected officials sworn-in for the City of Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In addition to city council and school committee members, a new mayor was sworn into office Monday in Northampton.

Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra is the third woman to be elected mayor in the city. During her inauguration speech, Mayor Sciarra emphasized making Northampton an affordable place to live, and making sure schools have the necessary resources.

Northampton held its inauguration ceremony at the historic, Academy of Music.

“Grateful to turn the page on 2021 and take a new deep breathe.” Dr. Andrea Ayvazian of Northampton

While the event was in-person, there were some COVID safety precautions in place. The building was only filled to 25 percent capacity. All guests were required to show a negative rapid test from the morning of the ceremony, and show proof of vaccination.

Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra was sworn in to her role, after spending years as a city council member. “It should be affordable to live here in Northampton. It should be affordable to stay here, there should be no barriers to entry. Our downtown and our open spaces should be welcoming and accessible to all. Our schools should have the resources to educate all children. Everyone should feel that they can safely and equitably access out city services.”

Sciarra will serve a four year term as the mayor of Northampton. This years election also brought city council to majority women, the first time in over 20 years.