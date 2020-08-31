Election 2020: Morse confident ahead of state primary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state primary is less than 24 hours away, and the candidates on your ballot are making every effort to get your vote for Tuesday.

Despite being considered the underdog in his race against Neal, Morse is still feeling very confident heading into Tuesday’s primary. Alex Morse is challenging Congressman Richard Neal in the race to represent the 1st Congressional District.

He spent his morning knocking on doors in Springfield neighborhoods, like this one near Duggan Park. We asked what his mindset was heading into Tuesday. He reflected on all of his conversations with local residents and affirmed that he has had no regrets.

“We’ve been knocking on doors in Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee,” said Morse. “I am just so humbled and honored to have run this campaign and the movement we built throughout western Massachusetts. And then just having a wonderful conversation with people here in Springfield just reminds me why I launched this campaign and why I want to go to Washington.”

Morse also addressed the recent letter the College Democrats sent to him, apologizing for “unintentionally causing a homophobic conversation” in their original letter with the allegations.

He said he appreciated the apology, but what happened “was a reminder of what people don’t like about politics and campaigns.” The Neal campaign had no public events Monday.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

We’ll be covering all the races, and will bring you the results as soon as they’re released.