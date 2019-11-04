Election Day 2019: What you need to know

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is Election Day and western Massachusetts residents have a lot to vote for.

Voters will be casting votes for ballot questions, city council races, and mayoral races when they head to the polls. Contested mayoral races will be taking place in four cities that include Chicopee, Springfield, Westfield, and Greenfield.

All but Springfield have an open mayoral seat, as Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno will be running for re-election. Each city will have a race for city council.

Voters in Chicopee, Holyoke, Greenfield, Amherst, Westfield, and Northampton will also be voting for school committee members. One Westhampton resident said he is aware of who’s running but is most likely not going to vote.

“I’m rooting for a mayor in Westfield, rooting for a mayor in Chicopee but I can’t vote for either,” said Ger Ronan of Westhampton. “I’ve been following politics nationally but in my town, there’s not much to vote on.”

22News spoke with one resident who said even though this is only a local election it’s still important to vote.

“It’s important for me because I want to see what the new candidates are going to do and what they’re going to bring for the future in Springfield and abroad,” said Michael Wilson of Springfield.

Most polling locations will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Voters in Chicopee and Westfield will be able to go to the polls from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Residents in Agawam will be able to vote from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

A special online coverage will begin Tuesday night at 8:00 with expert analysis on the key races.