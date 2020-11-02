Election Day is Tuesday, find where to vote

(WWLP) – The last day to vote in person is on Election Day, November 3. If you have a mail-in ballot, it needs to be postmarked on November 3 to be considered valid. You can also drop off your mail-in ballot to a drop off box placed in your community.

Voters may visit Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin’s website at www.sec.state.ma.us and fill out your street address information to find the nearest polling location.

The polling location times vary throughout the state but most are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information on the ballot questions for Massachusetts visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/elepdf/IFV_2020.pdf.