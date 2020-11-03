Election Day marks end of historic campaign

(WWLP) – Polling locations will be opening its doors bright and early Tuesday, marking the end of a historic campaign.

This was the final full day of the 2020 run for the White House. Both candidates spending their time in potential swing states. More than 90-million voters have already cast their ballots, a record turnout for early voting.

Counting those votes could take some time. The polls may close before we know the winner. President Trump is hinting he may not be willing to wait.

“We’re going to go in the night of. As soon as that election’s over, we’re going in with our lawyers,” said Trump.

“My response is, the president’s not going to steal this election,” said Joe Biden.

An election, so divided. Many cities are boarding-up, fearing there could be civil unrest after the results are determined.