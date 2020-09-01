ELECTION RESULTS: Governor’s Council – 7th District Democratic Primary

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The seat on the Governor’s Council (which votes on judicial nominations, pardons, and commutations) in the 7th district has been vacant since Republican Jennie Caissie became clerk-magistrate in Dudley District Court.

Running in the Democratic primary for the seat on the council are Worcester attorney and planning board member Paul DePalo, who ran unsuccessfully for the seat against Caissie in 2018, and Padraic Rafferty, who is a special prosecutor in the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

There is no Republican candidate in the race. The 7th district is largely in central Massachusetts, but includes the western Massachusetts towns of Palmer, Ware, Monson, Brimfield, Holland, and Wales.