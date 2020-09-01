ELECTION RESULTS: Hampden County Register of Probate Democratic Primary

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Register of Probate is in charge of record keeping and day-to-day operations for the Probate and Family Court, which deals with everything from estates to child custody to protective orders.

Independent Suzanne Seguin, the incumbent register of probate, is not running for re-election this year. Rosemary Saccomani of Agawam, a longtime employee of the office, is running for the Democratic nomination against Bob Collamore of Springfield, who has run for various offices in the past, including City Council and state representative.

The winner of the primary will face independent Lori Landers-Carvalho in the general election.

