ELECTION RESULTS: Hampden County Register of Probate

(WWLP) – The Register of Probate is in charge of record-keeping and day-to-day operations for the Probate and Family Court, which deals with everything from estates to child custody to protective orders.

Independent Suzanne Seguin, the incumbent register of probate, is not running for re-election this year. Two longtime employees of that office are now vying to replace her.

Rosemary Saccomani of Agawam, who won the Democratic primary in September, is facing off against independent Lori Landers-Carvalho of East Longmeadow in the general election.