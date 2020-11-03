ELECTION RESULTS: Massachusetts Ballot Question 2 – Ranked-Choice Voting

(WWLP) – Question 2 on the Massachusetts ballot has to do with Ranked-Choice Voting.

A “Yes” vote on Question 2 would approve a system where you rank candidates in the order that you would elect them in.

A “No” vote would keep the system the same, with voters choosing only one candidate for each position.

For example, if there are five candidates on the ballot, you would put the “Number 1” next to your first pick, a “2” next to your second pick, and so on. Supporters of Ranked-Choice Voting say it would ensure that whoever wins has majority support.

Currently, Maine is the only state that uses Ranked-Choice voting for all of their state elections.

The town of Amherst just passed Ranked-Choice Voting for all of their local elections, making them the second municipality after Cambridge to do so in Massachusetts.

Polls in Massachusetts open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

All polls in Massachusetts will close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.