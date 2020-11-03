ELECTION RESULTS: Massachusetts House – 11th Hampden District

(WWLP) – Democrat Bud Williams is facing a re-election challenge from Republican Prince Golphin, Jr. for his 11th Hampden District seat.

Williams was a longtime city councilor in Springfield prior to being elected to the Legislature in 2016. Golphin is a retiree and a political newcomer.

The 11th Hampden District includes central portions of Springfield, including all or parts of the Bay, East Forest Park, East Springfield, Forest Park, McKnight, Old Hill, Pine Point, Sixteen Acres, and Upper Hill neighborhoods.