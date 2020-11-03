ELECTION RESULTS: Massachusetts House – 2nd Franklin District

(WWLP) – Independent Athol Rep. Susannah Whipps is currently the only member of the Legislature not enrolled in a political party.

First elected as a Republican in 2014, she left the party in 2017. She is being challenged for a fourth term by Democrat William LaRose, an Army veteran who is also from Athol.

The 2nd Franklin District includes the towns of Erving, Gill, New Salem, Orange, Warwick, and Wendell in Franklin County, a single precinct in Belchertown in Hampshire County, and the Worcester County towns of Athol, Petersham, Phillipston, Royalston, and Templeton.

