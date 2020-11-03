ELECTION RESULTS: Massachusetts House – 4th Hampden District

(WWLP) – Democrat John Velis’ win earlier this year in a special state Senate election has left his 4th Hampden District House seat vacant.

Westfield Republican Kelly Pease, a former legislative aide to Sen. Don Humason, won a close primary in September over Westfield City Councilor At-Large Dan Allie, who now says he is running a write-in campaign.

Pease is hoping to reclaim this House seat, which was long held by the GOP prior to Velis’ election to the House in 2014. Hoping to defend the seat for the Democrats is Matthew Garlo, who has worked in politics, but is running for office himself for the first time.

Also on the ballot is Ethan Flaherty, a recent Westfield High School graduate, and the son of City Councilor David Flaherty. He is listed on the ballot as an “independent compassionate conservative.”

The 4th Hampden District includes all precincts in the City of Westfield.