ELECTION RESULTS: Massachusetts House – 5th Worcester District

(WWLP) – Republican Rep. Donald Berthiaume of Spencer has represented the 5th Worcester District since first being elected in 2014.

He is being challenged for re-election this year by Democrat Samuel Biagetti, an antique dealer and part-time history professor from North Brookfield.

The 5th Worcester District is almost entirely in central Massachusetts but does include a portion of the town of Ware in Hampshire County.

It also includes all precincts in Barre, Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hardwick, Hubbardston, New Braintree, North Brookfield, Paxton, and West Brookfield, as well as most of the town of Spencer.