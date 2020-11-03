ELECTION RESULTS: Massachusetts House – 7th Hampden District

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Longtime State Representative Thomas Petrolati (D-Ludlow) is not running for re-election this year, putting his 7th Hampden District seat up for grabs for the first time in decades.

Running to replace him are two members of the Ludlow School Committee: Democrat Jake Oliveira and Republican James “Chip” Harrington. This is Oliveira’s first run for legislative office, while Harrington ran unsuccessfully twice for the State Senate, once as a Democrat and once as a Republican.

The 7th Hampden District includes all precincts in Ludlow, as well as a majority of Belchertown, the Burnett Road area of Chicopee and a part of Chicopee Falls, and portions of the Indian Orchard and Boston Road neighborhoods of Springfield.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Your Vote, Your Voice

Your Local Election Headquarters

Contests and Sweepstakes