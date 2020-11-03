ELECTION RESULTS: Massachusetts House – 7th Hampden District

(WWLP) – Longtime State Representative Thomas Petrolati (D-Ludlow) is not running for re-election this year, putting his 7th Hampden District seat up for grabs for the first time in decades.

Running to replace him are two members of the Ludlow School Committee: Democrat Jake Oliveira and Republican James “Chip” Harrington. This is Oliveira’s first run for legislative office, while Harrington ran unsuccessfully twice for the State Senate, once as a Democrat and once as a Republican.

The 7th Hampden District includes all precincts in Ludlow, as well as a majority of Belchertown, the Burnett Road area of Chicopee and a part of Chicopee Falls, and portions of the Indian Orchard and Boston Road neighborhoods of Springfield.