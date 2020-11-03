ELECTION RESULTS: Massachusetts House – 9th Hampden District

(WWLP) – Incumbent 9th Hampden District Representative Jose Tosado decided not to run for re-election this year.

Springfield Ward 8 City Councilor Orlando Ramos won a three-way Democratic primary in September. He is being challenged on the November ballot by Independent Robert Underwood, who has run for the seat multiple times.

The 9th Hampden District is largely located in Springfield, including portions of the city’s Liberty Heights, East Springfield, Indian Orchard, Pine Point, Boston Road, and Sixteen Acres neighborhoods.

It also includes a single precinct in the Chicopee Falls neighborhood of Chicopee.