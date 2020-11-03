ELECTION RESULTS: Massachusetts Senate – 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District

(WWLP) – The race in the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire Senate District features a rematch between the candidates in the special election in May, which was called after longtime Republican Sen. Don Humason was elected mayor of Westfield.

In that election, Westfield Democrat John Velis defeated Southwick Republican John Cain. Both candidates are running again in November.

Velis had served as the state representative for the Westfield-based 4th Hampden District prior to his election to the Senate. He is a major in the U.S. Army Reserve and had served in Afghanistan.

Cain is a heavy equipment and construction business owner, and is a Navy veteran, having retired with the rank of Lieutenant.

The 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District includes all of Agawam, Easthampton, Granville, Holyoke, Montgomery, Russell, Southampton, Southwick, Tolland, and Westfield, as well as a portion of Chicopee.