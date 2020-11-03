ELECTION RESULTS: Massachusetts Senate – Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex District, Worcester

(WWLP) – It is a rematch of the 2018 election in the Worcester, Hampden, Hampshire, and Middlesex districts, where Democratic Sen. Anne Gobi of Spencer is again being challenged by Sturbridge Republican, Steven Hall.

Gobi is a former state representative from Spencer, who was elected to the Senate in 2014. Hall, a Sturbridge resident, is an inventor and entrepreneur.

Stretching from the Connecticut state line to the New Hampshire state line, the district is largely in central Massachusetts, comprising most of western Worcester County. It does also include a small portion of western Massachusetts, including the towns of Brimfield, Holland, Monson, Palmer, and Wales in Hampden County and Ware in Hampshire County.

It also includes the town of Ashby in Middlesex County.