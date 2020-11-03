ELECTION RESULTS: Massachusetts U.S. House of Representatives – 2nd Congressional District

(WWLP) – Worcester Democratic Congressman Jim McGovern is running for his 13th term in office.

McGovern, who is the chairman of the House Rules Committee, is being challenged for re-election by Republican Tracy Lovvorn, a business owner from Grafton who ran unsuccessfully against McGovern two years ago.

The 2nd Congressional District is mostly in central Massachusetts, but it does include eastern portions of Franklin and Hampshire Counties, as well as a single precinct in Hampden County, located in the Bondsville section of Palmer.

Contests and Sweepstakes