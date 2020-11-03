ELECTION RESULTS: Massachusetts U.S. Senate

(WWLP) – Incumbent U.S. Senator Edward Markey fended-off a challenge from Congressman Joe Kennedy in a closely-watched Democratic primary election in September.

Markey was first elected to the U.S. Senate from Massachusetts in a 2013 special election to fill the remainder of John Kerry’s term after Kerry left the Senate to become Secretary of State. Markey was elected to a full term of his own in 2014.

Prior to serving in the Senate, Markey had served in the House of Representatives since 1976, representing Boston’s northern suburbs. In the Senate, Markey was the Senate sponsor of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal legislation and is the chair of the House Energy Independence Committee.

He is being challenged for re-election by Kevin O’Connor. O’Connor, who defeated Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai in the September Republican primary, is an attorney from the Boston suburb of Dover, who had previously worked as a public school teacher and a journalist. Ayyadurai is running a write-in campaign.