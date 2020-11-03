ELECTION RESULTS: Question 3 in Easthampton – Community Preservation Act

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton voters will decide if low-income homeowners and low-to-moderate income senior citizens will avoid paying the Community Preservation Act surcharge, which is 3 percent in Easthampton.

Background on Community Preservation Act

The city adopted the Community Preservation Act in 2001 which generates revenue for projects including open space, affordable housing, historic preservation, and recreation.

One project completed with the CPA funds is the Cook-County Road Conservation Project with the purchase of 25 acres of farmland and forest located over the Barnes Aquifer to protect the city’s supply of clean drinking water.

The following are the nine committee members:

Daniel D. Rist, Chair – City Council Finance Subcommittee Representative

John Bruner – Historic Commission Representative

Andrew Hunter – Parks and Recreation Commission Representative

Greg Rolland – City Council President Appointment

Jay Ryan – Conservation Commission Representative

Harry Schumann – Planning Board Representative

Edward Swinicki – Housing Authority Representative

Scott Cavanaugh – Mayor Appointment

Jessica Allan – City Council President Appointment

Easthampton Sample Ballot

Question 3

Shall the City of Easthampton accept the exemption from the property tax surcharge imposed under Section 3(e) (1) of Chapter 44B of the General Laws, the Community Preservation Act (CPA), for property owned and occupied as a domicile by a person who would qualify for low income housing or low or moderate income senior housing in the community as defined in the CPA, starting with taxes assessed for the fiscal year beginning on July 1, 2021?

SUMMARY

The City of Easthampton accepted Sections 3 to 7 of Chapter 44B of the General Laws of Massachusetts, also known as the Community Preservation Act (CPA) and established a Community Preservation Fund with a dedicated funding source. Fund monies may be spent to (1) acquire, create and preserve open space, which includes land for park and recreational uses and the protection of public drinking water, well fields, aquifers and recharge areas, wetlands, farm land, forests, marshes, beaches, scenic areas, wildlife preserves and other conservation areas, (2) rehabilitate and restore land for recreational use, (3) acquire, preserve, rehabilitate and restore historic buildings and resources, (4) acquire, create, preserve and support affordable housing and, (5) rehabilitate and restore open space and affordable housing that was acquired or created with community preservation funds. Funding for the Community Preservation Fund is derived from a three percent (3%) surcharge on the annual property tax assessed on real property (“Surcharge”). Currently the City exempts the real property tax assessed on first $100,000 of the value of each parcel of residential real property as defined for tax classification purposes from the Surcharge.

If accepted this amendment would allow additional exemptions from the Surcharge for: (1) property owned and occupied as a domicile of a person who qualifies for low income housing, or low or moderate income senior housing, as defined in the CPA;

If accepted, this amendment will take effect starting in fiscal year 2022, which begins on July 1, 2021.

The Surcharge will continue to be calculated by multiplying the real property tax on the parcel by the adopted Surcharge percentage. A taxpayer receiving any other exemption or abatement of tax on real property continues to receive a pro rata reduction in Surcharge as detailed in the CPA.

Polls in Massachusetts open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

All polls in Massachusetts will close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.